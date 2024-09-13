Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $122.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.25.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CPT stock opened at $123.11 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $127.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.