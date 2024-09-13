Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CPB has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.58.

NASDAQ:CPB opened at $49.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average of $45.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.18.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

