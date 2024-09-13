Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target to $23.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.33.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.96. The company has a market cap of $963.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.03). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.14% and a negative return on equity of 269.18%. The company had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travere Therapeutics

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,387 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $50,538.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,455 shares in the company, valued at $972,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $25,240.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,633 shares in the company, valued at $721,532.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $50,538.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,707 shares of company stock valued at $352,712 in the last 90 days. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $32,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

