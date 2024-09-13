Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$167.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$177.00 to C$167.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNR. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$195.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$160.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$174.93.

TSE:CNR opened at C$162.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$143.13 and a twelve month high of C$181.34. The company has a market cap of C$102.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$158.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$167.52.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 32.02%. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.8716518 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.14%.

In other news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky acquired 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$115.29 per share, with a total value of C$300,906.90. In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. Also, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky purchased 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$115.29 per share, with a total value of C$300,906.90. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

