Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $41.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Capri from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Capri Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.07.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). Capri had a positive return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capri will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,766,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,080,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,669,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,873,000 after acquiring an additional 756,425 shares in the last quarter. DME Capital Management LP bought a new position in Capri during the second quarter valued at $22,652,000. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at $17,681,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

