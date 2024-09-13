Capstone (OTCMKTS:CAPS) Shares Down 11.1%

Capstone Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Capstone Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.64.

Capstone Company Profile

Capstone Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of masonry stone products in the United States. Its masonry stone products include manufactured and natural stone cladding products, natural stone landscape products and related goods for residential and commercial construction.

