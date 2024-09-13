Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $1.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.32.

Cara Therapeutics Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $2.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,010.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,935,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 120,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

