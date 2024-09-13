Carnarvon Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:CVONF) Short Interest Update

Carnarvon Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:CVONF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the August 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Carnarvon Energy Price Performance

CVONF stock remained flat at C$0.12 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12. Carnarvon Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.09 and a 1 year high of C$0.16.

Get Carnarvon Energy alerts:

About Carnarvon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Carnarvon Energy Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Australia. It is also involved in the renewable fuels business. The company owns various interests in the Dorado, Pavo, Roc, Phoenix, and Phoenix South project located in the Bedout Sub-basin permits of Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Carnarvon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnarvon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.