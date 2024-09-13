Carnarvon Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:CVONF) Short Interest Update

Carnarvon Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:CVONF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the August 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Carnarvon Energy Price Performance
CVONF stock remained flat at C$0.12 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12. Carnarvon Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.09 and a 1 year high of C$0.16.
About Carnarvon Energy
