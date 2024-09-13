Cash Converters International Limited (CCV) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 on October 10th

Cash Converters International Limited (ASX:CCV – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

Cash Converters International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.75.

About Cash Converters International

Cash Converters International Limited operates as a franchisor of second-hand goods and financial services stores under the Cash Converters brand name. It operates through Personal Finance, Vehicle Financing, Store Operations, New Zealand, and UK segments. The Personal Finance segment provides personal loans.

