Cash Converters International Limited (CCV) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 on October 10th

Cash Converters International Limited (ASX:CCV – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.
Cash Converters International Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.75.
About Cash Converters International
