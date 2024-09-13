Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $79.66

Shares of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $79.66 and traded as low as $78.94. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares last traded at $78.94, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Down 4.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $418.35 million during the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 5.35%.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Casio Computer Co,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

