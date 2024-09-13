CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.00

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:CAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 14.01 ($0.18), with a volume of 8 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.33).

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £372,500.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 22.38.

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.