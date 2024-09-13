CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,060,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,635 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.93% of CAVA Group worth $98,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in CAVA Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 101.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAVA stock opened at $125.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.08 and a beta of 3.34. CAVA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $128.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.16.

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. CAVA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $12,387,087.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 424,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,432,881.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $12,387,087.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 424,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,432,881.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 292,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,762,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 427,165 shares of company stock worth $49,526,186.

CAVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on CAVA Group from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on CAVA Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CAVA Group from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

