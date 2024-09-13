CEEK VR Trading 11.6% Higher This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0299 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $24.05 million and $1.77 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009650 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,232.51 or 0.99919362 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013458 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001002 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00008024 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007373 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02931221 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $1,824,668.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

