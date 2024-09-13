Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the August 15th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLLNY traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.98. 38,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,965. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.85. Cellnex Telecom has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.