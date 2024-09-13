Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the August 15th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLLNY traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.98. 38,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,965. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.85. Cellnex Telecom has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $20.05.
Cellnex Telecom Company Profile
