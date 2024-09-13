Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.76 and last traded at $34.67. 537,721 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,240,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Celsius from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Celsius from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

Celsius Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.64.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 94.75% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Celsius by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,971,000 after acquiring an additional 324,049 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter valued at about $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

