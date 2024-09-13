Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Short Interest Update

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the August 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cembra Money Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CMBNF remained flat at C$85.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$74.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$69.01. Cembra Money Bank has a 52-week low of C$85.73 and a 52-week high of C$85.73.

About Cembra Money Bank

Cembra Money Bank AG provides consumer finance products and services in Switzerland. The company offers savings products, including medium-term notes and deposit accounts; loans comprising cash, consumer, personal, business, and auto loans; credit card receivables; and leasing services for new and used vehicles, including cars, light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and caravans, as well as corporate leasing services.

