Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Short Interest Update

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the August 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Cembra Money Bank Stock Performance
Shares of CMBNF remained flat at C$85.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$74.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$69.01. Cembra Money Bank has a 52-week low of C$85.73 and a 52-week high of C$85.73.
About Cembra Money Bank
