Centurion Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges (CNT)

Centurion (CNT) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Centurion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Centurion has a total market capitalization of $46,896.05 and $7.45 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Centurion has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Centurion Profile

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. Centurion’s official message board is medium.com/@centurioncoin. The official website for Centurion is centurionlab.info. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin.

Centurion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 0.00057886 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

