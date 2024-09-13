CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.43

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.43 and last traded at $25.32, with a volume of 110410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

Several research firms have recently commented on CEVA. Roth Mkm upgraded CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CEVA from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEVA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

CEVA Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a market cap of $591.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.77 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.10.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. CEVA had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $28.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.47 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CEVA by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in CEVA by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

