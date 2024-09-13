Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Position Trimmed by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,122,632 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 449,475 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Cheniere Energy worth $196,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 117,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,665 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,912,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $177.15 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.31 and a fifty-two week high of $187.44. The company has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.61 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

