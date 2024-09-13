Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Bought by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,596 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 117,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,665 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,912,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $177.15 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.31 and a fifty-two week high of $187.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

