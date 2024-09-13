Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.40 EPS

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.40, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $319.66 million for the quarter. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 254.98% and a negative net margin of 10.52%.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62. Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $38.03.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Children’s Place from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

