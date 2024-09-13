Chiliz Price Hits $0.0541 on Exchanges (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0541 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $488.90 million and approximately $21.79 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 9,038,470,294 tokens. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

