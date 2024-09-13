China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance
NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53.
About China Jo-Jo Drugstores
See Also
