Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Chorus Stock Performance

Shares of Chorus stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.96. The company had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 528. Chorus has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average of $23.08.

Get Chorus alerts:

Chorus Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.7539 per share. This is a boost from Chorus’s previous dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

About Chorus

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and asymmetric digital subscriber line and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services, as well as solutions for transport and infrastructure.

