ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.06

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.06 and traded as high as $3.36. ChromaDex shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 374,577 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CDXC shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

ChromaDex Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ChromaDex news, Director Kristin Patrick sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $82,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChromaDex

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 8.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

