ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.06

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.06 and traded as high as $3.36. ChromaDex shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 374,577 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on CDXC shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CDXC
ChromaDex Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other ChromaDex news, Director Kristin Patrick sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $82,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChromaDex
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 8.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ChromaDex Company Profile
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ChromaDex
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.