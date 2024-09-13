CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.
CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Price Performance
CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common stock opened at C$10.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.75. CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common has a twelve month low of C$8.32 and a twelve month high of C$10.36.
CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Company Profile
