Citigroup Boosts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $355.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RH. Bank of America increased their price objective on RH from $310.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RH from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of RH from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on RH from $350.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.08.

Get RH alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RH

RH Stock Performance

RH stock traded up $65.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $321.87. 4,536,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,816. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.42. RH has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $354.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.85.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $829.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman purchased 34,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,339,263 shares in the company, valued at $717,941,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in RH by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About RH

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.