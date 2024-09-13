Citigroup Lowers Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) to Neutral

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $110.00. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

Nabors Industries Price Performance

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $65.09 on Friday. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $59.90 and a twelve month high of $141.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.03.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($2.52). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $742.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.26) EPS. Nabors Industries’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 62.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 92.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 5.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 14.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 8.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

