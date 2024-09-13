Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Short Interest Update

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Citizens Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of Citizens Bancshares stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699. Citizens Bancshares has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average of $47.82.
About Citizens Bancshares
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Citizens Bancshares
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.