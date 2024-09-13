CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Update

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,632,000 shares, a growth of 538.1% from the August 15th total of 412,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,632.0 days.
CK Asset Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHKGF opened at $3.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. CK Asset has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $5.38.
CK Asset Company Profile
