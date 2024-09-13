CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Update

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,632,000 shares, a growth of 538.1% from the August 15th total of 412,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,632.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHKGF opened at $3.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. CK Asset has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $5.38.

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, residential, and other properties; property investment and development activities; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operation businesses.

