Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.44 and last traded at $7.46. 48,897 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 328,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

A number of analysts have commented on CMTG shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 28.19 and a current ratio of 28.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -161.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 324,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 32.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 6.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

