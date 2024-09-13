Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock Holdings Increased by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Clean Harbors makes up approximately 1.4% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.58% of Clean Harbors worth $70,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $686,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Clean Harbors stock opened at $240.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.29. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.92 and a 52-week high of $247.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.40.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

