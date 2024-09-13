ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Declares $0.33 Monthly Dividend

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
EMO stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $43.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.54.
About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund
