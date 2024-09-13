Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLSD shares. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

CLSD stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $100.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.34.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 172.2% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 54,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 34,359 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 6.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. 18.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

