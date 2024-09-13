Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Acquires 457 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,076,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,222,000 after buying an additional 222,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,278,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,840 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,386,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,005,000 after purchasing an additional 47,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CarMax by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,930,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,168,000 after purchasing an additional 164,024 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,097.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $801,880.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,032.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,243 shares of company stock worth $14,893,042. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX opened at $76.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMX. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

