Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BINC. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 132.0% during the second quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $740,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,687,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,498,000 after purchasing an additional 533,884 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 197.7% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 10,496 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BINC opened at $53.25 on Friday. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.36.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

