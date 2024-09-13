Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Sells 24 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,856,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,519,576,000 after acquiring an additional 144,914 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,973,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,329,037,000 after purchasing an additional 86,721 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,959,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,875,023,000 after purchasing an additional 142,903 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,414,111,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,075,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,145,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total transaction of $1,712,323.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,535,456.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total value of $1,712,323.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,535,456.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,130.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,006.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $747.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.97. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $574.42 and a 52 week high of $1,130.00. The firm has a market cap of $97.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $875.35 and its 200-day moving average is $933.27.

Lam Research shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.42%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.