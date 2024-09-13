Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Sells 390 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,433.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period.

Shares of VLUE opened at $105.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.21.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

