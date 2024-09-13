Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOER) Short Interest Down 84.0% in August

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Clover Leaf Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLOER remained flat at $0.18 during midday trading on Friday. 5,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,184. Clover Leaf Capital has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17.

Get Clover Leaf Capital alerts:

About Clover Leaf Capital

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the cannabis industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Leaf Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Leaf Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.