Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOER) Short Interest Down 84.0% in August

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Clover Leaf Capital Price Performance
NASDAQ:CLOER remained flat at $0.18 during midday trading on Friday. 5,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,184. Clover Leaf Capital has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17.
About Clover Leaf Capital
