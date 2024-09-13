Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Comcast by 154.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 204.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Comcast Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.77. The company has a market capitalization of $152.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.