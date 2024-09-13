Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,829 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,613 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,112 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 1.6 %

CMCSA opened at $39.31 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average is $39.77. The company has a market capitalization of $154.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.