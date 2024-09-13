Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.36

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.29, with a volume of 139232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Commerzbank

Commerzbank Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 32.55, a current ratio of 31.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). Commerzbank had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commerzbank AG will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerzbank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.