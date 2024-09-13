Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.36

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.29, with a volume of 139232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup cut Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Commerzbank
Commerzbank Price Performance
Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). Commerzbank had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commerzbank AG will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Commerzbank Company Profile
Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Commerzbank
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.