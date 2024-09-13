Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $75.09

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.09 ($0.98) and traded as high as GBX 76.92 ($1.01). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 76.40 ($1.00), with a volume of 54 shares trading hands.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 76.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 75.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £390.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.11.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

