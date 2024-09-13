Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Performance

Shares of SBS opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.36. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,257,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,319 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 698.7% during the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 905,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,929,000 after purchasing an additional 792,276 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 859,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,086,000 after buying an additional 225,214 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 332,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after buying an additional 187,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 483.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 226,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 187,390 shares during the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

