Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Performance
Shares of SBS opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.36. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.16.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.
