Comparing KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) and Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition (NYSE:IRRX)

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition (NYSE:IRRX) and KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.5% of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 34.6% of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition and KONE Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A KONE Oyj 0 1 1 0 2.50

Volatility & Risk

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KONE Oyj has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition and KONE Oyj”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A KONE Oyj $11.85 billion 2.45 $1.00 billion $0.99 27.76

KONE Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition and KONE Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition N/A N/A N/A KONE Oyj 8.97% 39.49% 11.41%

Summary

KONE Oyj beats Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Winter Park, Florida.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators. Further, it provides people flow planning and consulting services; solutions for special buildings and large projects; cybersecurity solutions; and energy solutions for greener buildings. KONE Oyj was founded in 1908 and is based in Espoo, Finland.

