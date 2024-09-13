Compass Point Boosts Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target to $37.00

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Compass Point from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PECO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.50.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average is $34.03. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $30.62 and a one year high of $38.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.48). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $161.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 267.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PECO. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 67,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 31,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.