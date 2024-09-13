Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,331 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAG. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 505,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

CAG stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.