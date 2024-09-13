Connectm Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTM) Insider Buys $1,808,300.00 in Stock

Connectm Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTM – Get Free Report) insider Mahesh Choudhury purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,391.00 per share, with a total value of $1,808,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 164,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,176,858. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mahesh Choudhury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Mahesh Choudhury acquired 11,500 shares of Connectm Technology Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13,731.00 per share, with a total value of $157,906,500.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Mahesh Choudhury bought 42,400 shares of Connectm Technology Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $40,280.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mahesh Choudhury purchased 69,542 shares of Connectm Technology Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $61,892.38.

Connectm Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Connectm Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.09. 151,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,529. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 million, a PE ratio of -458.18 and a beta of 0.05. Connectm Technology Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $12.47.

About Connectm Technology Solutions

Connectm Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CNTM ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The ConnectM Energy Intelligence Network is an all-in-one technology platform that monitors and manages electrified assets throughout their lifecycle. It collects anonymized performance data to refine AI models, creating a data-driven intelligence loop. This capability uniquely positions ConnectM as a leader in the electrification economy.

