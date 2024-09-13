Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

CONN stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $306,097.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.22. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its stake in Conn’s by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

