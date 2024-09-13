Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Short Interest Down 84.8% in August

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the August 15th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.
Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
Shares of CNRFF remained flat at $0.17 on Thursday. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18.
Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
